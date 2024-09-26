Mochi Cafe 4331 Elkhorn Blvd Suite A
Mochi Donuts
Macarons
Korean Corndogs
Drinks
- Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea$6.75
- Ube Milk Tea$6.50
- Original Milk Tea$6.50
- Matcha Latte$6.50
- Coffee Milk Tea$6.50
- Thai Tea$6.50
- Honeydew Milk Tea$6.50
- Strawberry Milk Tea$6.75
- Chai Tea Latte$5.99
- Cookies & Cream Milkshake$6.99
- Mango Strawberry Fruit Tea$6.50
- Passionfruit Tea$6.50
- Strawberry Lemon Fruit Tea$6.50
- Peach Fruit Tea$6.50
- Mango Fruit Tea$6.50
- Tropical Strawberry Energy Drink$6.50
- Blue Raspberry Lime Energy Drink$6.50
- Mangonada Energy Drink$6.50
- Triple Berry Lime Energy Drink$6.50
- Blackberry Pomegranate Energy Drink$6.50
- Gummy Bear Energy Drink$6.50
- Cherry Lime Energy Drinks$6.50
- Watermelon Lime Energy Drink$6.50
- Horchata$5.99
- Lemonade$5.99
- Mango Lassi$6.50
- Bottled Water$2.50
Coffee
- 12 oz Iced Vietnamese Coffee$5.50
- 16 oz Iced Vietnamese Coffee$6.50
- 12 oz Regular Cold Brew$4.99
- 16 oz Regular Cold Brew$5.99
- 12 oz Brown Sugar Cold Brew$5.50
- 16 oz Brown Sugar Cold Brew$6.50
- 12 oz Sweet Cream Cold Brew$5.50
- 16 oz Sweet Cream Cold Brew$6.50
- 12 oz Ube Sweet Cream Cold Brew$5.50
- 16 oz Ube Sweet Cream Cold Bre$6.50
- 12 oz Cheese Foam Cold Brew$5.50
- 16 oz Cheese Foam Cold Brew$6.50
Ice Cream
Snacks
Sweet Chilli
Mochi Cafe Location and Hours
(916) 418-4577
Closed • Opens Friday at 9AM