**Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea** Indulge in the rich and creamy flavor of our Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea. This delightful beverage features a unique blend of traditional milk tea infused with the deep, caramelized sweetness of Okinawa brown sugar. Served over ice, it offers a perfectly balanced, luxurious taste experience that's both refreshing and satisfying.

Drink Toppings Please select up to 3 Ice Cream + $3.50 Tapioca Boba + $0.85 Brown Sugar Syrup + $0.85 Strawberry Popping + $0.85 Strawberry Bits + $0.85 Mango Popping + $0.85 Mango Bits + $0.85 Lychee Jelly + $0.85 Cheese Foam + $1.00 Ube Sweet Foam + $1.00