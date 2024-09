**Mango Strawberry Fruit Tea** Treat yourself to a burst of fruity freshness with our Mango Strawberry Fruit Tea. Tangy mango and sweet strawberries blend harmoniously with a refreshing fruit tea base, creating a vibrant and invigorating beverage. Served over ice, it's the perfect thirst-quencher on a hot day, delivering a delightful combination of tropical flavors with each sip.