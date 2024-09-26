**Half Beef & Half Mozzarella Korean Corndog** Experience the best of both worlds with our Half Beef & Half Mozzarella Korean Corndog. Indulge in the savory goodness of beef sausage combined with the creamy, stretchy texture of mozzarella cheese, all wrapped in a crispy, golden batter with a hint of sweetness. It's the perfect fusion of flavors in every bite, offering a delightful snack experience you won't soon forget!