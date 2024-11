**Gummy Bear Energy Drink** Fuel your day with the playful and vibrant flavors of our Gummy Bear Energy Drink. This exciting beverage captures the sweet and fruity essence of your favorite gummy bears, infused with a revitalizing boost of energy to keep you going. Refreshing and fun, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for any time you need a delicious burst of energy.

Drink Toppings Please select up to 3 Ice Cream + $3.50 Tapioca Boba + $0.85 Brown Sugar Syrup + $0.85 Strawberry Popping + $0.85 Strawberry Bits + $0.85 Mango Popping + $0.85 Mango Bits + $0.85 Lychee Jelly + $0.85 Cheese Foam + $1.00 Ube Sweet Foam + $1.00 Energy Drink Shots Please select up to 1 Double Shot + $1.00 Triple Shot + $2.00