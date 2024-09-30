Mochi Cafe 4331 Elkhorn Blvd Suite A
Mochi Donuts
Macarons
Korean Corndogs
Drinks
- Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea$6.50
- Ube Milk Tea$6.50
- Original Milk Tea$6.50
- Matcha Latte$6.50
- Coffee Milk Tea$6.50
- Thai Tea$6.50
- Honeydew Milk Tea$6.50
- Strawberry Milk Tea$6.75
- Chai Tea Latte$5.99
- Cookies & Cream Milkshake$5.99
- Ube Oreo Milkshake$5.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake Milk Shake$5.99
- Mango Strawberry Fruit Tea$6.50
- Passionfruit Tea$6.50
- Strawberry Lemon Fruit Tea$6.50
- Peach Fruit Tea$6.50
- Mango Fruit Tea$6.50
- Tropical Strawberry Energy Drink$5.50
- Blue Raspberry Lime Energy Drink$5.50
- Mangonada Energy Drink$5.50
- Triple Berry Lime Energy Drink$5.50
- Blackberry Pomegranate Energy Drink$5.50
- Gummy Bear Energy Drink$5.50
- Cherry Lime Energy Drink$5.50
- Watermelon Lime Energy Drink$5.50
- Mandarin Energy Drink$5.50
- Lemonade$4.99
- Horchata$4.99
- Mango Lassi$5.50
- Bottled Water$2.50
Coffee
Ice Cream
Snacks
Mochi Cafe Location and Hours
(916) 418-4577
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM